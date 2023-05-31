Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is batting .254 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- McMahon is batting .550 with four homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 52 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.2% of those games.
- In 15.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has driven home a run in 19 games this year (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year (23 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.7%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
