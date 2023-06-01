After putting up a record of 5-12 last season and failing to make the postseason, the Denver Broncos are -110 to go over 8.5 wins in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos' win total this season? Head to DraftKings and sign up with our link for a first-time depositor bonus!

Broncos: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 -110 -110 52.4%

Sign up now to bet on the Broncos' win total with DraftKings!

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.

Denver totaled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked seventh, surrendering 320 yards per game.

Last year the Broncos won just once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-7) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson recorded 3,524 passing yards (234.9 per game) with a 60.5% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also had 277 rushing yards on 55 carries and three touchdowns.

Samaje Perine took 95 attempts for 394 rushing yards a season ago (24.6 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also caught 38 passes for 287 yards and four TDs.

Jerry Jeudy grabbed 67 passes for 972 yards last season and scored six touchdowns. He was targeted 100 times, and averaged 64.8 receiving yards.

Zach Allen boasted an impressive stat line of 5.5 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 47 tackles last year.

Last season, Justin Simmons reeled in six interceptions and added 69 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!

Denver 2023 Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Broncos will be facing the 12th-ranked schedule this year.

Denver will play eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes four teams that tallied 12 or more victories and two squads with fewer than six wins last season.

The Broncos will have seven returning playoff teams on their schedule this season and take on six teams with negative playoff odds for the 2023 season.

Broncos Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +200

+200 Odds to Win the AFC West: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.