The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter put up 15 points and 10 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 113-111 win against the Lakers.

Below we will break down Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 13.7 Rebounds 7.5 5.5 7.9 Assists -- 1.0 2.1 PRA 23.5 23.9 23.7 PR 22.5 22.9 21.6 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 3.0 threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 25.6 per game.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

