Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is hitting .241 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Moustakas has recorded a hit in 15 of 31 games this year (48.4%), including three multi-hit games (9.7%).
- He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.5% of his games this year, Moustakas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 12 games this season (38.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.222
|AVG
|.269
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.346
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
