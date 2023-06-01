The Denver Nuggets are 9-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)

Heat (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).

Denver and its opponents have exceeded the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this year, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 threes per contest.

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.

