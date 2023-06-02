Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Reds on June 2, 2023
Christian Yelich and Jonathan India are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds play at Great American Ball Park on Friday (at 5:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Corbin Burnes Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Burnes Stats
- Corbin Burnes (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 12th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.
- Burnes has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
Burnes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 17
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 12
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|4
|at Giants
|May. 5
|6.0
|4
|5
|2
|5
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has collected 49 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .253/.347/.397 slash line on the year.
- Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with six walks.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
India Stats
- India has 15 doubles, five home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .277/.363/.418 so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|9
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .289/.358/.500 so far this season.
- Steer has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.