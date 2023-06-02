On Friday, Harold Castro (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .279 with seven doubles and three walks.
  • In 22 of 34 games this season (64.7%) Castro has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
  • He has not homered in his 34 games this season.
  • Castro has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (11 of 34), with more than one RBI five times (14.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
.333 AVG .176
.320 OBP .237
.417 SLG .206
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
6 RBI 3
3/0 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 15
13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.05).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Lyles (0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 7.15 ERA ranks 71st, 1.362 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
