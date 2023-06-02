On Friday, Jurickson Profar (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
  • Profar has gotten a hit in 33 of 49 games this year (67.3%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (24.5%).
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (8.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.6% of his games this season, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 20 of 49 games (40.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 23
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.05 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Lyles (0-9) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 7.15 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 7.15 ERA ranks 71st, 1.362 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
