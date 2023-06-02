Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will look to beat Chase Anderson, the Colorado Rockies' starter, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Royals (-120). The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies' ATS record is 3-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those games). Colorado games have gone under the point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this span was 9.3 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (43.8%) in those games.

Colorado is 19-27 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 25 of 57 chances this season.

The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 5-3-0 in eight games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 9-20 12-11 12-23 16-23 8-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.