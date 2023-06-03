On Saturday, Robert Austin Wynns (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is hitting .167 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Wynns has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
  • Wynns has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 2
.167 AVG .200
.167 OBP .333
.333 SLG .200
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Lynch (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
