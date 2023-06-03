Patrick Rodgers is in seventh place, with a score of -4, after the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Looking to place a bet on Patrick Rodgers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Rodgers has shot below par eight times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Rodgers has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Rodgers has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Rodgers has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Rodgers hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 25 -7 269 0 20 2 5 $2.5M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Rodgers has three top-20 finishes, with two of them being top-10 finishes, in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 28th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Rodgers finished seventh when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Muirfield Village GC measures 7,571 yards for this tournament, 270 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,301).

The courses that Rodgers has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,293 yards, while Muirfield Village GC will be 7,571 yards this week.

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 30th percentile of the field.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the 51st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.06).

Rodgers was better than 38% of the competitors at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.80.

Rodgers shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rodgers recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Rodgers' six birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the tournament average of 5.7.

In that most recent tournament, Rodgers' par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.2).

Rodgers ended the Charles Schwab Challenge underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rodgers underperformed compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Rodgers' performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

