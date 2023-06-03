Edward Olivares brings a two-game homer streak into the Kansas City Royals' (17-40) game versus the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Kauffman Stadium.

The probable starters are Daniel Lynch for the Royals and Austin Gomber (4-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynch - KC (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 7.00 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies will send Gomber (4-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.

Gomber is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year.

Gomber has six starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch will get the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has pitched to a 3.38 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.1 walks per nine across one games.

