Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 4
Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.
If you'd like to place a wager on Murray's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|20.0
|27.1
|Rebounds
|5.5
|3.9
|5.5
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|6.1
|PRA
|37.5
|30.1
|38.7
|PR
|31.5
|23.9
|32.6
|3PM
|3.5
|2.6
|2.5
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat
- Murray is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.
- Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.
- The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.
Jamal Murray vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/1/2023
|44
|26
|6
|10
|2
|0
|1
|12/30/2022
|34
|14
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
