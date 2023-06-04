Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jurickson Profar -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .229.
- Profar has recorded a hit in 33 of 51 games this season (64.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (23.5%).
- In four games this season, he has homered (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 15 games this year (29.4%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 51 games (43.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (52.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.07).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Singer (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.12 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.12, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.
