Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Caldwell-Pope had seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 104-93 win versus the Heat.

Now let's break down Caldwell-Pope's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 12 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.5 Assists -- 2.4 1.6 PRA -- 16 17.1 PR 13.5 13.6 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 2



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 36 7 3 0 1 0 1 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.