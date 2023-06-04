Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mike Moustakas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is hitting .232 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Moustakas has had a hit in 15 of 32 games this year (46.9%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).
- He has homered in two of 32 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Moustakas has had an RBI in 11 games this season (34.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%).
- In 13 games this year (40.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.222
|AVG
|.269
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.346
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 7.12 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
