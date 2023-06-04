Nolan Jones -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Royals.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Jones is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Jones has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In four games this season (57.1%), Jones has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.07 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.12, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
