The Colorado Rockies (26-34) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Kansas City Royals (17-41) on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (3-4) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-6).

Rockies vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (3-4, 7.12 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-6, 4.22 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.

Freeland has six quality starts this season.

Freeland will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals' Singer (3-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, May 27, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.12, a 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.620 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 11 starts, Singer has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

