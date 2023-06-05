Monday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (32-28) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (18-41) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (1-2) versus the Royals and Carlos Hernandez (0-3).

Marlins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marlins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Marlins have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

This season, the Marlins have won 14 out of the 23 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

Miami has a record of 5-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 233 (3.9 per game).

The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Royals have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those matchups).

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win six times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (229 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 31 Padres W 2-1 Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell June 1 Padres L 10-1 Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove June 2 Athletics W 4-0 Edward Cabrera vs Shintaro Fujinami June 3 Athletics W 12-1 Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina June 4 Athletics W 7-5 Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn June 5 Royals - Braxton Garrett vs Carlos Hernandez June 6 Royals - Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke June 7 Royals - Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles June 9 @ White Sox - Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease June 10 @ White Sox - Sandy Alcantara vs Michael Kopech June 11 @ White Sox - Braxton Garrett vs Lucas Giolito

Royals Schedule