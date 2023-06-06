On Tuesday, Elehuris Montero (hitting .074 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while batting .222.

Montero has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in one game this season.

Montero has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 .350 AVG .194 .409 OBP .219 .450 SLG .323 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 16/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 13 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings