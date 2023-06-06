Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.220 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .229 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Profar has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in four games this year (7.7%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has an RBI in 15 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 games this year (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (53.8%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without allowing a hit.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.