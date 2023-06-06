You can see player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Charlie Blackmon and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies heading into their matchup at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Coors Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI (53 total hits).

He has a .276/.357/.443 slash line so far this season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 28 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 vs. Mets May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 2 2

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 34 RBI (55 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .258/.335/.479 slash line on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Wade Stats

Wade has 48 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.413/.466 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has nine doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .286/.372/.481 so far this year.

Davis has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates May. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, J.D. Davis or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.