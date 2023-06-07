Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .276.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

Blackmon has had a hit in 38 of 52 games this year (73.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.8%).

He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (17 of 52), with more than one RBI seven times (13.5%).

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (26 of 52), with two or more runs six times (11.5%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 25 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

