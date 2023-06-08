Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on June 8 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tovar is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Tovar has recorded a hit in 39 of 59 games this season (66.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (16.9%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.8%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.2% of his games this season, Tovar has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 29 23 (76.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (55.2%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 15 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (31.0%)

