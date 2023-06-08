LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will try to defeat Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 50 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 200 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 14th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with 281 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.498 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Chase Anderson (0-0) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

Anderson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Royals W 7-2 Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants L 10-4 Home Dinelson Lamet John Brebbia 6/7/2023 Giants L 5-4 Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres - Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Chase Anderson Garrett Whitlock

