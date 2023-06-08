Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Giants on June 8, 2023
Player prop bet options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Charlie Blackmon and others are available when the San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday (first pitch at 3:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 55 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 26 RBI.
- He has a .274/.355/.438 slash line so far this year.
- Blackmon hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has 57 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .257/.331/.477 so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Alex Cobb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Cobb Stats
- Alex Cobb (5-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 13th start of the season.
- He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Cobb has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.71 ERA ranks 12th, 1.321 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd.
Cobb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 3
|7.2
|5
|0
|0
|7
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 28
|4.0
|7
|7
|7
|5
|4
|at Twins
|May. 23
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|3.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 11
|7.1
|7
|0
|0
|3
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Chase Anderson's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 41 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .288/.428/.478 on the season.
- Wade will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
J.D. Davis Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Davis Stats
- J.D. Davis has 55 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .288/.372/.482 so far this year.
- Davis takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, eight walks and five RBI.
Davis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, J.D. Davis or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.