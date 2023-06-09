Bruce Brown and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Brown put up five points and three blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 109-94 win against the Heat.

Let's break down Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 11.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists -- 3.4 1.6 PRA -- 19 17.5 PR 13.5 15.6 15.9 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.1



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat concede 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 29 5 2 0 1 3 0 6/4/2023 27 11 5 0 1 0 2 6/1/2023 21 10 5 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.