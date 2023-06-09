The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Murray had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 109-94 win against the Heat.

Below, we look at Murray's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20.0 28.1 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.9 Assists 7.5 6.2 6.8 PRA 39.5 30.1 40.8 PR 31.5 23.9 34 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Jamal Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

Murray has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 45 34 10 10 3 0 1 6/4/2023 39 18 4 10 3 0 1 6/1/2023 44 26 6 10 2 0 1 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.