2023 RBC Canadian Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
After the first round at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Justin Lower is currently atop the leaderboard (+6000 to win).
RBC Canadian Open Second Round Information
- Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards
RBC Canadian Open Best Odds to Win
Corey Conners
- Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-5)
- Odds to Win: +650
Conners Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|5
|0
|1st
Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tee Time: 12:59 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +650
Fitzpatrick Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|5th
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 12:48 PM ET
- Current Rank: 37th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +1000
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|5
|4
|37th
Justin Rose
- Tee Time: 12:48 PM ET
- Current Rank: 14th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Rose Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|6
|3
|14th
Aaron Rai
- Tee Time: 12:26 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-5)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Rai Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|9
|2
|1st
RBC Canadian Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Tommy Fleetwood
|29th (-2)
|+2200
|Cameron Young
|37th (-1)
|+2500
|Mark Hubbard
|5th (-4)
|+3000
|Seonghyeon Kim
|5th (-4)
|+3000
|Brendon Todd
|5th (-4)
|+3000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|70th (E)
|+3000
|Will Gordon
|5th (-4)
|+3300
|Eric Cole
|14th (-3)
|+3300
|Ludvig Aberg
|14th (-3)
|+3500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|14th (-3)
|+3500
