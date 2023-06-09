When the San Diego Padres (29-33) and Colorado Rockies (26-38) meet at Coors Field on Friday, June 9, Yu Darvish will get the call for the Padres, while the Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the mound. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET.

The Padres are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+155). The over/under is 11 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 6.99 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Rockies and Padres matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Charlie Blackmon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 20 (51.3%) of those contests.

The Padres have a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Padres went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 23, or 42.6%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won seven of 22 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Harold Castro 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.