Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan McMahon and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 58 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .476.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.3% of his games this season (38 of 60), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (38.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (11.7%).
- He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.0 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Darvish (4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.10), 27th in WHIP (1.115), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6).
