The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo (batting .241 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .245 with eight doubles and five walks.

Trejo has had a hit in 19 of 36 games this season (52.8%), including multiple hits six times (16.7%).

In 36 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In nine games this season (25.0%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .259 AVG .232 .281 OBP .271 .333 SLG .304 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 3

