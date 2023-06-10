Charlie Blackmon -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on June 10 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .267.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 61st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (40 of 55), with multiple hits 15 times (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Blackmon has driven home a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games.

In 49.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .284 AVG .245 .361 OBP .333 .466 SLG .372 13 XBH 8 3 HR 2 18 RBI 8 15/13 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings