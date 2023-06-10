The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.160 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .234.

Montero has picked up a hit in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Montero has driven in a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 .381 AVG .163 .435 OBP .182 .476 SLG .302 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 5/2 K/BB 21/0 0 SB 0

