Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on June 10 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 34.5% of his games this season (19 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.346
|AVG
|.244
|.386
|OBP
|.320
|.596
|SLG
|.300
|14
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|8
|19/8
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Weathers (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.35 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
