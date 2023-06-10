Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on June 10 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 34.5% of his games this season (19 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .346 AVG .244 .386 OBP .320 .596 SLG .300 14 XBH 5 6 HR 0 21 RBI 8 19/8 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings