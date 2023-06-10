Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .248.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this year (41 of 61), with more than one hit 10 times (16.4%).
- He has homered in 6.6% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.4% of his games this season, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.
- In 41.0% of his games this season (25 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.261
|AVG
|.233
|.299
|OBP
|.282
|.414
|SLG
|.379
|12
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|31/4
|K/BB
|35/7
|1
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Padres are sending Weathers (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.35, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
