On Saturday, Randal Grichuk (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .331 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

Grichuk has gotten a hit in 25 of 31 games this year (80.6%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (38.7%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In nine games this season (29.0%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (51.6%), including four games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .375 AVG .278 .444 OBP .322 .563 SLG .370 11 XBH 3 0 HR 1 5 RBI 6 15/6 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings