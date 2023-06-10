When the San Diego Padres (30-33) and Colorado Rockies (26-39) meet at Coors Field on Saturday, June 10, Ryan Weathers will get the call for the Padres, while the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland to the mound. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Rockies have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 12 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Weathers - SD (1-4, 5.35 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-7, 4.06 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 21, or 52.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Padres have gone 18-15 (54.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rockies have come away with 23 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 16 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

