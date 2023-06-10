Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Padres on June 10, 2023
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Juan Soto and Charlie Blackmon are two of the players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field on Saturday (at 3:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 56 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI.
- He has a .267/.349/.424 slash line on the year.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has recorded 60 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .261/.337/.474 so far this year.
- McMahon takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 31 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .269/.421/.481 so far this season.
- Soto will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a walk and five RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 7
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
