From June 8-11, Will Gordon will hit the course at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada to play in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. It's a par-72 that spans 7,264 yards, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Will Gordon Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Gordon has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 16 rounds.

Gordon has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Gordon has had an average finish of 49th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 39 -5 278 0 15 1 1 $967,765

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,301 yards, which is longer than the 7,264-yard length for this event.

The average course Gordon has played in the past year (7,281 yards) is 17 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,264).

Gordon's Last Time Out

Gordon finished in the 15th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday placed him in the 65th percentile.

Gordon shot better than only 13% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Gordon failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Gordon had fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.3).

Gordon's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the tournament average (4.5).

In that most recent outing, Gordon's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Gordon finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.8.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Gordon fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Gordon Odds to Win: +8000

