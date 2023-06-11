Charlie Blackmon -- .186 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on June 11 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .265.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 61st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

Blackmon has gotten a hit in 40 of 56 games this season (71.4%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (26.8%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (8.9%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.1% of his games this season, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3%.

In 27 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 25 .282 AVG .245 .358 OBP .333 .462 SLG .372 13 XBH 8 3 HR 2 18 RBI 8 15/13 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

