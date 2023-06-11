Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on June 11 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .243 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.

In 66.7% of his games this season (38 of 57), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (24.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 24 games this season (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .285 AVG .194 .348 OBP .294 .455 SLG .311 15 XBH 6 2 HR 3 14 RBI 11 17/13 K/BB 29/15 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings