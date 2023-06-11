The Phoenix Mercury (1-5) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Indiana Fever (2-5) on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 5:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Fever

Phoenix's 79.8 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 84.1 Indiana gives up to opponents.

Phoenix has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Mercury have put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 41.9% from the field.

Phoenix shoots 32.1% from beyond the arc this season. That's 3.1 percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.2%).

Indiana averages 36.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 6.6 boards per contest.

Mercury Injuries