Sunday's game features the San Diego Padres (31-33) and the Colorado Rockies (26-40) squaring off at Coors Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on June 11.

The Padres will look to Blake Snell (2-6) versus the Rockies and Dinelson Lamet (1-3).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (six of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win seven times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (293 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule