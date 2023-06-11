Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Charlie Blackmon and others are available when the San Diego Padres visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday (at 3:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has put up 56 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a slash line of .265/.347/.422 on the year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Jun. 10 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Giants Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Giants Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 1

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has collected 61 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.336/.470 on the year.

McMahon brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (2-6) will take the mound for the Padres, his 13th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jun. 5 6.0 2 0 0 8 3 at Marlins May. 31 6.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Nationals May. 25 5.0 4 1 1 6 4 vs. Red Sox May. 19 4.0 5 6 6 5 2 at Dodgers May. 12 6.0 4 2 2 4 4

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Soto Stats

Soto has 58 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .262/.414/.471 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 7 5-for-5 1 0 4 6 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

