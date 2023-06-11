Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Padres on June 11, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Charlie Blackmon and others are available when the San Diego Padres visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday (at 3:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has put up 56 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a slash line of .265/.347/.422 on the year.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has collected 61 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .261/.336/.470 on the year.
- McMahon brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Snell Stats
- Blake Snell (2-6) will take the mound for the Padres, his 13th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Snell has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 5
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 19
|4.0
|5
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 58 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .262/.414/.471 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 10
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 7
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
