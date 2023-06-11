The San Diego Padres (31-33) will attempt to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they visit the Colorado Rockies (26-40) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (2-6) for the Padres and Dinelson Lamet (1-3) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (2-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-3, 12.96 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet

The Rockies will look to Lamet (1-3) to open the game and make his third start this season.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over his 14 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .373 against him. He has a 12.96 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

In four of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Dinelson Lamet vs. Padres

He meets a Padres offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 270 total runs scored while batting .227 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .391 slugging percentage (22nd in MLB play) and has hit a total of 74 home runs (12th in the league).

In two innings over two appearances against the Padres this season, Lamet has a 9 ERA and a 3 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will send Snell (2-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season with 10 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.4 walks per nine across 12 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Snell has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Blake Snell vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 293 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .258 for the campaign with 52 home runs, 26th in the league.

The left-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 6-for-20 with two doubles and three RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season.

