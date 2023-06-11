Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.470) and total hits (61) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 62 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has driven home a run in 23 games this season (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (45.2%), including four games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.293
|AVG
|.229
|.371
|OBP
|.300
|.526
|SLG
|.415
|17
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|46/14
|K/BB
|37/12
|2
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Snell (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.21 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty went six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.21, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
