Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robert Austin Wynns -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Explore More About This Game
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns has two doubles and four walks while batting .200.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in nine of 16 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 16 games this season.
- In four games this season (25.0%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|.222
|AVG
|.200
|.263
|OBP
|.333
|.278
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|6/1
|K/BB
|1/1
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (2-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.81, with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
