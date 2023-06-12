The Denver Broncos at the moment have the 16th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +4000.

Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Denver Betting Insights

Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Broncos and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Denver averaged 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked seventh, giving up 320.0 yards per game.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.

Denver won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).

Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

Josey Jewell had two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bet on Broncos to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Raiders September 10 1 - +8000 Commanders September 17 2 - +8000 @ Dolphins September 24 3 - +2500 @ Bears October 1 4 - +5000 Jets October 8 5 - +1600 @ Chiefs October 12 6 - +650 Packers October 22 7 - +6600 Chiefs October 29 8 - +650 @ Bills November 13 10 - +800 Vikings November 19 11 - +5000 Browns November 26 12 - +3000 @ Texans December 3 13 - +15000 @ Chargers December 10 14 - +3000 @ Lions December 17 15 - +1800 Patriots December 24 16 - +5000 Chargers December 31 17 - +3000 @ Raiders January 7 18 - +8000

Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:19 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.