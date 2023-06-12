The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 108-95 win over the Heat, Brown tallied 21 points.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 1.5 3.4 1.6 PRA -- 19 19.2 PR -- 15.6 17.6 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.4



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brown is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league defensively.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 30 21 4 2 3 1 1 6/7/2023 29 5 2 0 1 3 0 6/4/2023 27 11 5 0 1 0 2 6/1/2023 21 10 5 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

